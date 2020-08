Milwaukee chief demoted over tear-gas use, other concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- An oversight board has demoted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales after questioning how he handled multiple incidents, including ordering officers to fire tear gas and pepper spray at protesters demonstrating over George Floyd's death.

The city's Fire and Police Commission voted Thursday evening to demote Morales to captain after two-and-a-half years on the job.

The chief's attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, says Morales' relationship with the commission has been deteriorating since he refused the chairman's demand to fire an officer involved in the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in January 2018.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is angry about the board's action and says Morales should have been given a chance to respond to directives issued by the panel.

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press