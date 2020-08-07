Ohio governor’s COVID-19 results show tests imperfections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Ohio governor’s positive-then-negative test results for the coronavirus serve as a reminder that no test is definitive. Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive using a rapid test Thursday, before testing negative later in the day using a more sensitive laboratory-developed test. He got the first test because he was going to meet with President Donald Trump during his visit to the state. No test for coronavirus infection is perfect, and test results can be affected by a variety of factors, including the type of test used, the quality of the sample and when it was taken during the course of any infection.