Power outage leaves several blocks in the dark in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — A power outage cast darkness across dozens of blocks in New York City early Friday, as many people in the city were still without electricity in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. A statement from Con Edison says a transmission system problem caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply just after 5 a.m. The utility says the supply has been restored, with the outage lasting about a half-hour. Crews have been working around the clock to restore power across the city due to the tropical storm that battered the East Coast earlier this week. Live video from WABC-TV showed few lights across Manhattan around 5:15 a.m.