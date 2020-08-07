Q&A: What’s up with Trump’s orders on TikTok and WeChat?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of popular apps TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy. But it’s far from clear what the administration intends to actually do. Uncertainty also surrounds what effect the orders will have on the apps’ users, whether the administration will face legal challenges, and what the companies — or China — will do next. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, in a potential sale that’s being forced under Trump’s threat of a ban.