Soldier surprises wife in Eau Claire with Brad Paisley meeting

(WQOW) - Just a few days ago, Austin Merkel, a deployed Air Force pilot, was able to connect his wife Amanda with their favorite country singer Brad Paisley.

Austin is currently deployed in Qatar. The family is stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas, but Amanda decided to stay with her parents in Eau Claire with their two small children while Austin is away.

This is Austin's sixth deployment in six years; in total being away from his family for almost 1,000 days.

So, Amanda says this surprise was a great pick-me-up.

"There are no words. I still can't believe it. It was just the ultimate love gesture. I don't know, husband of the year award," Amanda said.

Austin said his deployment on top of COVID-19 has been stressful for their family so he wanted a way to show his appreciation.

"For military, the military member gets a lot of appreciation and support, but the spouses don't necessarily always do, so that's why I really wanted to do something big for Amanda because she's really deserving of it," Austin said.

Austin and Amanda have never been to a Brad Paisley concert together but they hope to attend one when the pandemic eases up.