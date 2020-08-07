Smiths ready for round 2 in Green Bay

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Smith brothers are back and ready to wreck havoc on the edges of the Packers defensive front.

Free-agent signees Preston and Za'Darius Smith made general manager Brian Gutekunst look like a genius last year.

They combined for 25 and a half sacks last season.

The Smiths were the first duo in team history with 12-plus sacks in the same season.

Both ranked among the top 10 in the NFL among linebackers in total pressure and quarterback hits.

It's also clear they feed off each others energy.

"When he makes a big play, I want to go and make a big play. So I think that's the number one thing that kept us going as a duo to basically outdo each other. But at the same time it worked on both sides," said Za'Darius Smith.

"Last year was our first time in the new system and first time playing together getting comfortable in this new system. We learned each other pretty fast. It's like we know each other so well on the field. It's what makes us play so well together when we're on the field together," said Preston Smith.

Za'Darius Smith led the NFL in quarterback hits last season.