Turkish lira hits another historic low amid pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Turkey’s currency has tumbled further, hitting another record low The Turkish lira dropped to 7.3677 against the dollar Friday against the dollar before making a recovery. The lira is down about 19% versus the U.S. currency since the beginning of the year. The drop is fueled by high inflation, a wide current account deficit and the government’s push for cheap credit to drive an economy that was already fragile before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Analysts have expressed concern over the level of Turkey’s reserves and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aversion to high interest rates.