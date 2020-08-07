US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

WASHINGTON (AP) — When U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar arrives in Taiwan he’ll find a society that has managed to contain COVID-19 by doing things America has fumbled, such as having a national strategy and citizens willing to wear masks. Azar leads a U.S. delegation departing this weekend for a three-day visit to the island, where they will meet with Taiwan’s president and health system leaders. The trip is a geopolitical chess move in the Trump administration’s contentious relationship with China, which considers Taiwan part of its national territory and has already registered its displeasure. Azar says he’s willing to learn from Taiwan.