Vice President Pence to campaign in Wisconsin during DNC

MADISON (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Wisconsin as the state's biggest city hosts the Democratic National Convention.

A Trump campaign official confirms to ABC News that Pence will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday, August 19, the night presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential pick is scheduled to speak.

The DNC announced this week that convention speakers and Biden would not attend in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will instead accept the nomination and give his remarks from Delaware.

In response to the move, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo released the following statement:

“Mike Pence bragging about ignoring local health guidance to campaign in Wisconsin Isn’t only a reflection of how desperate the Trump campaign is to stop their downward spiral, it’s the perfect analogy for how under his and President Trump’s leadership, this White House consistently puts their own political interests above the health and safety of the American people. It’s disgraceful. Joe Biden is leading by example and listening to the experts, which if Mike Pence — the head of the coronavirus task force — had done, thousands of lives would have been saved and our country would not be in the dire financial hole we find ourselves in now.”

The DNC runs from August 17-20.