Virus-quieted oceans open window for Shark Week researchers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay put, it gave sharks a travel passport and scientists a rare opportunity. Ocean spots cleared of fishing boats and other intrusions saw increased and even unusual marine life behavior, and Discovery Channel’s Shark Week jumped through hoops to capitalize on the brief window. Its 32nd annual Shark Week slate includes a pair of shows taped earlier this year during the lull. The virus-related shows are “Shark Lockdown,” airing at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and “Abandoned Waters,” airing 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday. A record 24 shows will air during Shark Week, which starts Sunday and continues through Aug. 16.