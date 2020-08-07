Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

WASHINGTON (AP) — A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money have ended in disappointment. That makes it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus. Deadlocks on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits are blocking the way to agreement. President Donald Trump says he may soon issue executive orders on home evictions as many jobless Americans have difficulty making rent or mortgage payments.