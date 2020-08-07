Walz calls for a third special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the third special legislative session in St. Paul this year.

In a news release Friday evening, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he's convening the session beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The governor's office also said he intends to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days.

“As long as the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to Minnesotans, it is my duty to work to provide our state with the tools we need to fight this,” said Governor Walz. “The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and rapidly evolving, and we can’t let our guard down.”

The first special session ended with no major legislation passing. The second resulted in the passage of a police reform bill.

Work on the highly debated bonding bill remains unfinished.