Woman celebrates 90th birthday by line dancing

Eau Claire (WQOW)- For Shirley Sells, line dancing has always been a passion.

"Oh my gosh, the music. Ask anyone here, I never stand still when there's music," said Sells.

However, COVID-19 threw her routine out of rhythm. So with a little help from her partners, Sells is celebrating her 90th birthday back on her feet.

Members of a line dancing group at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center surprised Sells outside Oakwood Hills Retirement Community Thursday morning to celebrate her 90th birthday by line dancing to some of her favorite songs. The group typically meets on Thursdays, but have not met for months due to the pandemic, so her partners made sure to make her birthday memorable by bringing the beat to her.

"She was so disappointed that she wouldn't be able to celebrate her 90th birthday with us," said Joy Bergstrand, a line dance leader at the senior center. "We talked about it while we were on Zoom that it would be nice to be able to do it outside, right outside her residence and surprised her. And that's what we did, and we can tell she's having a wonderful time."

Bergstrand says Sells is one of the best at remembering the choreography despite being legally blind. Surely for Shirley, there was no better celebration than lacing up and getting her groove on once again.

"I'm so pleased that they came to do it for me here," said Sells. "To see this, it really took my breath away."

Sells officially turns 90 on August 10, and plans to celebrate with her family, including her great-grandkids.