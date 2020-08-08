A father, a sister, a son: Beirut blast takes a heavy toll

BEIRUT (AP) — The enormous explosion in Beirut that killed scores of people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction across Lebanon’s capital touched off widespread mourning for the victims. Although mired for years in civil war and other regional violence, the city’s beauty and cosmopolitan nature attracted fashion designers, architects and business leaders, as well as migrants seeking to send money back home. In an instant, thousands of lives were affected by the blast. Among those lost was a doting husband and father who made sacrifices for his family, a twin sister who seemingly did everything with her sibling, and a son who stayed close to his parents and worked extra shifts at the port to finance his education.