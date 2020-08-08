At his New Jersey golf club, Trump finds supportive audience

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Talk about an unexpected perk of a country club membership. When President Donald Trump made a late addition to his Friday evening schedule, members of the club in Bedminster, New Jersey, got the chance to attend his news conference, along with reporters and the Secret Service, in an ornate ballroom. As if it were a political rally, club members offered cheers and jeers as the president delivered broadsides against his political foes. Members booed when a reporter suggested the news conference violated social distancing regulations put in place by New Jersey’s Democratic governor.