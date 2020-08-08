BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in news report

LONDON (AP) — British radio host Sideman has quit the BBC over the corporation’s decision to include a racial slur in a news report about a racist attack. Sideman said in an Instagram post that broadcasting the word “feels like a slap in the face to our community.” The comedian and broadcaster, whose real name is David Whitely, said “I just don’t feel comfortable being aligned with the organization.” The BBC included the word when reporting on an attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers reportedly yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car. The BBC has received more than 18,000 complaints about the broadcast.