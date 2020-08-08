BREAKING NEWS: City to remove Hiawatha statue on Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is removing the Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park Monday morning.

Parks Director Jay Odegaard told WXOW late Saturday night about the statue coming down.

He said in an email that during the removal, Riverside Park is closed to the public. Odegaard cited safety reasons and also that it was at the request of the family.

In July, the city's Park Board voted to remove the statue from the park after Mayor Tim Kabat made a request to the board. He said in his request that the city worked for two years with creator Anthony Zimmerhakl's family to return the statue to them.

The statue stood over Riverside Park for nearly 60 years.

It has generated controversy over what the president of the Ho-Chunk Nation called a "historically inaccuate figure"

A petition to keep the statue in the park generated approximately 1,724 signatures.

More details on the removal of the statue and where it goes afterwards come out in a news conference set for Monday morning in the park.