Congressional hopeful Derrick Van Orden hosts “Back the Blue” rally

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican Congressional hopeful Derrick Van Orden hosted a "Back the Blue" rally downtown on Saturday.

Van Orden said it's important to show local law enforcement support by rallying and representing people who disagree with the movement to de-fund the police.

The 3rd Congressional District candidate said he does not condone what happened to George Floyd, but acknowledged that he thinks the majority of police officers are good and wanted them to know he appreciated the work they do to keep people safe.

"I'm an American citizen," Van Orden said. "The police are in charge of where I live. I want them to be good and the vast majority of police officers unquestionably are just wonderful human beings that are trying to serve our communities and our nation."

People chanted "Back the Blue" and waived signs that matched the slogan on the sidewalk of Jay Street in front of Democratic incumbent Congressman Ron Kind's office.

A spokesperson from Congressman Kind's office responded to Van Orden's rally in a statement sent to WXOW News 19:

“Over the past several months, Congressman Kind has been listening to demonstrators, community leaders, faith leaders, and law enforcement across the district about how we move forward as a country. He's working to unify our country and having real, honest, hard conversations about how to make America a truly just and equal place for all.”