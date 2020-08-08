Doncic gets 17th triple-double, Mavs top Bucks 136-132 in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The second-year Dallas sensation had a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the final seconds on the day the reigning MVP was named a finalist for the award.