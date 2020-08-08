Driver plows car through Montreal pedestrian zone, injures 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Police in Canada say a rogue driver has careened a car through a pedestrian-only zone in downtown Montreal and injured two people before driving away. Constable Raphael Bergeron says Saturday’s incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when the car smashed through a terrace at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine streets. He says two women were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say they are studying surveillance video and speaking to witnesses to get a better description of the vehicle.