Health Dept. waiting to address COVID-19 positive re-infection case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department is waiting to update the public on a local COVID-19 positive re-infection case.

The department posted that they had received their first re-infection case on Tuesday and then declined to comment further at Friday's press briefing. According to the post, it was the "first time that an individual person has been counted in our case count twice due to re-infection."

"We can address that at a later time but that isn't the purpose of today's press conference," La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski said.

Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin Regional Vice President Paul Mueller said this is another part of the pandemic's unpredictability.

"There are all sorts of hypotheses around why they would test positive twice separated by time. It could be a reinfection or reactivation," Dr. Mueller said. "Hypothetically it could be a reinfection because we know the science tells us that in some circumstances immunity wanes after a first natural infection. It also highlights why we need to continue the research on treatment and vaccines that provide a sustained immune response."

Dr. Mueller also cautioned those who've tested positive against thinking that they're immune to re-infection.

"People might think they can't transmit it anymore if they've already had it and those people should still use face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene because we just don't know."