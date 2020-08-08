Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — An executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei says it is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to U.S. sanctions. The executive says production of Huawei’s own chips will stop next month because its contractors are barred from using U.S. manufacturing technology. Huawei is at the center of growing U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. The company, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and nextwork equipment, denies accusations it is a security risk and might facilitate Chinese spying. Washington cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and other technology last year. The White House tightened those controls in May by barring vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to make chips or other components for Huawei.