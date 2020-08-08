Police: 11 killed in apartment fire in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say at least 11 people have been killed in a fire in an apartment building in northeastern Czech Republic. They say the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin. Firefighters spokesman Lukas Popp told local media that six people, three adults and three children, were killed in a 11th-floor apartment. The other five died after they were trying to escape from the building “in panic” by jumping from its windows on the 12th floor. Police say authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.