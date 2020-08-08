Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Monroe County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTY…

At 1134 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 miles southwest of Babcock to 6 miles north of

Tomah, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Warrens, Wyeville, Valley Junction, Jellystone Park Near Warrens,

Shennington, The Rezin Landing Strip, Kirby, Normay Ridge and I 94

Exit 135.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH