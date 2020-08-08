Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN LA CROSSE…SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 735 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bend, or

17 miles northeast of La Crescent, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

North Bend around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County

Roads M And W, Peacock Hill, Mindoro Cut, Severson Coulee, Mindoro,

Camp Decorah and Stevenstown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH