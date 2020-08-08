Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:45 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
La Crosse County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN LA CROSSE…SOUTHERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN MONROE
COUNTIES…
At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of
Millston, or 13 miles north of Tomah, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern La Crosse, southern Jackson and northern Monroe
Counties, including the following locations… Warrens, City Point,
Melrose, Shamrock, Pigeon Creek Campground, Potters Flowage and The
North Flowage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…0.88IN;
WIND…60MPH