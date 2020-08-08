Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN LA CROSSE…SOUTHERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN MONROE

COUNTIES…

At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Millston, or 13 miles north of Tomah, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern La Crosse, southern Jackson and northern Monroe

Counties, including the following locations… Warrens, City Point,

Melrose, Shamrock, Pigeon Creek Campground, Potters Flowage and The

North Flowage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH