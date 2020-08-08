Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Monroe County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES…

At 824 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest

of Babcock, or 17 miles northeast of Tomah, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Millston, Warrens, City Point, Wyeville, Shamrock, Pigeon Creek

Campground, County Roads I And I I, Potters Flowage, The North

Flowage, Normay Ridge, I 94 Exit 135, Valley Junction, Jellystone

Park Near Warrens, I 94 Exit 128, Bear Bluff Township, Shennington,

The Rezin Landing Strip, Fall Hall Glen, Kirby and Seventeen Flowage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH