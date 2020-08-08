Shipyard, union reach tentative deal to end strike in Maine

A union representing striking production workers says a tentative agreement was reached with Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to end a strike that stretched for more than a month during a global pandemic. The agreement announced on Saturday will be put forth to the 4,300 members of Machinists Local S6 for approval. Production workers went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s final offer. The dispute focused more on the subcontractors, seniority and work rules than on wages and benefits. The proposed contract would give shipbuilders annual wage increases of 3% over three years. The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.