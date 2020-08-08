 Skip to Content

Soler’s 2 homers helps to power Royals to 9-6 win over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings while Nicky Lopez and Salvador Perez also went deep in helping the Royals beat the Twins 9-6. Three of the Royals’ homers came during a go-ahead, six-run, fourth inning that helped Kansas City clinch the win in the three-game series. Tyler Zuber earned the victory in relief, while Trevor Rosenthal got the final four outs for his second straight save. Lewis Thorpe took the loss for Minnesota.

