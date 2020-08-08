Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to revive an expired unemployment benefit and defer some payroll taxes, contending he is taking action after lawmakers failed to agree on a new coronavirus relief package. Trump signed the executive orders at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. But the weekly unemployment benefit of up to $400 falls short of the $600 those out of work had been receiving, and the employee payroll tax deferral is subject to being paid back without action by Congress. Trump has blamed congressional lawmakers for the impasse, but Democratic leaders say the Republican proposal fell far short of the relief that’s needed.