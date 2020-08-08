UK medics protest, seeking pay raise after pandemic struggle

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers have rallied in British cities, demanding the government acknowledge their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic with a hefty pay increase. In London, demonstrators marched to the gates of Downing Street, home to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, chanting “Boris Johnson hear us shout. Pay us properly or get out.” Medics have been hailed as heroes during the pandemic by the government and public. But some say a decade of public spending cuts by Conservative governments has left the state-funded National Health Service struggling to cope.