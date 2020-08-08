Will we get needed rainfall?

Dry and nice this past week…

It was another pleasant Friday afternoon under partly sunny skies and with highs mostly in the 80s. Dew points and the humidity edged upward all week.

Warming trend into the weekend…

Highs will continue to rise for the rest of the weekend, and increasing humidity will make it less comfortable. The humidity will also lead to a few t-storms. That’s good news because we have been running a deficit this summer, unfortunately they will be hit or miss. Our first chance will be early this morning, and the second good chance will come along for Sunday afternoon.

Severe weather possible…

We will be watching the weather situation closely as a few of the severe weather elements could come together. The best chance for that will be Sunday afternoon.

Slightly cooler next week…

The weather pattern will moderate for next week, but we don’t see a huge roll back in the temperatures. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be gradually increasing over the coming days..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden