3 days of heavy monsoon rains kill 50 people across Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s disaster management agency says three days of heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods have killed 50 people in various parts of the country. Sunday’s announcement comes as troops continued evacuating people from a flood-affected district in the country’s south. Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the army to assist authorities in handling the situation. Heavy rains are expected to continue next week.