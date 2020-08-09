Biden vows to block Alaska mine project if elected

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Sunday that if he’s elected, his administration would stop a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The mine would be built near headwaters of the Bristol Bay salmon fishery about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage. Conservation and local tribal groups say they fear the mine will devastate the fishery. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Biden said the Bristol Bay salmon fishery is an economic powerhouse that should be protected for Alaska Natives and fishermen. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he would “listen to both sides” after his eldest son urged him to intervene to block the Pebble Mine.