Children’s Museum keeping doors closed due to pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Museum of La Crosse closed their doors back in March due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, they announced those doors will remain closed until further notice but most likely until 2021.

In 2019, the museum saw a record breaking year over their 21 years of operation. According to the museum, 75% of operating funds depend on admissions, memberships, field trips, parties, and gift shop sales.

The organization receives no government or United Way funding. Staffing has been reduced from 8 and a half full-time employees to just one and a half, according to a museum press release.

The release also went on to say that the reason they will stay closed is based on guidance from the county and other health experts.

