Cold front brings slight relief

Storms for some

We have had a semi-active pattern with numerous rounds of thunderstorms across the Upper Midwest this weekend. Most of us in the immediate La Crosse area only had brief downpours, not even enough to water the grass. We need rain bad as most of us fall in the abnormally dry category for the state drought monitor. This afternoon, Prairie du Chien had a report of 1.3" of rain, so at least some of us got some help. Another round is possible overnight and early Monday, but it looks to be pretty scattered yet again.

Cooler

A cold front will slide through during the day on Monday bringing us a slight chance for a few t-storms in the morning. It'll be humid to start the day but rather pleasant in the evening. Temperatures will only make it to the low/mid 80s for the next few days with lower humidity levels.

Late Week

I have a couple of storm chances for the second half of this upcoming week. Temperatures will generally be in the mid 80s with times of sun and times of clouds. Pretty standard August forecast.

Have a good evening!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears