Court record in Colombia reveals Uribe’s mounting legal bind

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Harried WhatsApp messages, secretly recorded meetings and intercepted phone calls build the backbone of a monumental Supreme Court investigation against powerful former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe for alleged witness tampering. Hundreds of pages of court documents obtained by The Associated Press outline the numerous inconsistencies that led magistrates to place Uribe under house arrest. The documents show a rushed search for witnesses, devoted followers willing to do whatever necessary to stop the case from proceeding and highlight questionable acts by Uribe that raise doubts about his persistent assertion that he had little to no knowledge about what was taking place behind the scenes.