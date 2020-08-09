Crowd rallies at Capitol against statewide mask order

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crowd of people was at Wisconsin's State Capitol Saturday, protesting the statewide mask order.

Demonstrators at the Wisconsin Freedom Rally had signs, flags, guns and very few had masks.

The rally featured a number of speakers, voicing concerns with what they're calling government overreach.

The statewide mask order only requires people to wear masks indoors.

Both the CDC and the White House Coronavirus Task Force call masks a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.