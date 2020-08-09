Explore the Kickapoo Caverns virtually

(WXOW) - The Kickapoo Caverns are closed due to COVID-19, so the Mississippi Valley Conservancy created a video tour for people to learn these about these natural landmarks.

Part two of "Kickapoo Caverns; Home to Hibernating Bats" is now live on the MVC's YouTube page.

The two-part video tour is led Jennifer Redell, a bat biologist and cave specialist from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Redell shares insights into the history of the caves as well as what's being done to protect and care for the bats.