For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

CHICAGO (AP) — Millions of Americans who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic are living with uncertainty as experts warn the recovery depends on how fast the public health crisis is solved. Some economists say it’s impossible to know what the unemployment rate will be at year’s end and what jobs will even exist in six months. That leaves many of the jobless in limbo as they struggle with overdue bills and depleted savings, wondering when — and if — they’ll earn another paycheck.