Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reporting increase in accidental 911 calls

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Communication Center is reporting that they've received an increased amount of misdialed, accidental, or hang-up 911 calls.

They've recorded 849 hang-up 911 calls this year so far, compared to last year where they only had 571 in the same time period.

Authorities want you to know that this may not seem like much of an issue but it can divert resources from real emergencies.

Ways you can help is by locking your keypad and turning off 911 autodial in your settings.

If you do end up accidentally dialing 911, don't hang up. Stay on the line and let dispatch know that there is no emergency.

If you don’t stay on the call or the call is somehow dropped with little or no communication with the 911 center, the dispatcher will attempt to call you back to verify if there is in fact an emergency. Your cooperation is needed even if you did not intend to call 911.