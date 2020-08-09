Lebanon priests recount horror as blast rocked church

The world watched, through videos circulated widely online, fleeting glimpses of the horror that gripped the Lebanese people as a massive explosive ripped through their capital on Tuesday. Among them is dramatic footage of Father Rabih Thoumy darting for cover at a church as stained glass and other debris rain down. In interviews with The Associated Press, Thoumy and church priest Father Marwan Mouawad recount the horror of the moment the blast rocked the church. Thoumy says: “God has saved us.”