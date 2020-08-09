Monitoring today’s storm potential

Wow it’s humid

Hot and humid for Saturday as highs made it to the upper 80s and 90s with “feels-like” temperatures near that 100 degree mark for many. We’re seeing dew points in the 70s which is pretty high for the summer months. Luckily we did have some cloud coverage during the afternoon for a little relief. A few showers and t-storms bubbled up across Southern MN during the afternoon and brought a few stronger storms to parts of the area Saturday evening.

Better storm chances Sunday

Sunday is going to be very hot and humid yet again. We’re looking at temperatures near that 90 degree mark again with feels-like temperatures also near 100 degrees. We do have a chance for some scattered thunderstorms throughout the entire Upper Midwest on Sunday. Some of these storms look like they could be on the stronger side, especially in the afternoon/evening. As of now the Storm Prediction Center included our entire viewing area in the “slight risk” which is category 2 out of 5. Main concerns would be hail and damaging winds. We will definitely keep an eye on this for you as it evolves.

Side Note…We could really use the rain. Most of our area is in the “abnormally dry” category on our drought monitor. We could make up for it tomorrow as some storms will likely carry heavy rainfall, it’s just a matter of exactly where they set up.

Some relief

A cold front will move through overnight Sunday into Monday morning bringing us slightly cooler and drier air. Highs Monday-Wednesday will stay in the lower 80s with slightly less humid conditions. We’ll likely stay in the mid 80s by the end of this upcoming week.

Enjoy your day!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears