Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, but they say more work needs to be done mainly at the high school level. Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name. At Bountiful High School, there’s deep nostalgia for the “Braves” name that’s been used for nearly 70 years. Fans say it’s an honor, but it’s not considered an honor by many Native Americans who see the same portrayals throughout high school, collegiate and professional sports.