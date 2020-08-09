No shortage of points scored inside the NBA’s bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The last time there was a slate of five or more NBA games on the same day, with every team scoring at least 110 points, was more than 32 years ago. That is, until the opening of the league’s so-called bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic — where it has already happened twice. Scoring numbers are soaring inside the NBA’s bubble, where the restarted season is happening at Walt Disney World. Entering Sunday’s games, 17 of the 22 teams inside the bubble were exceeding what had been their scoring averages before the season was suspended on March 11 because of COVID-19.