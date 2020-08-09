One-on-one with Derrick Van Orden

(WAOW) -- The 3rd congressional district primary is under a week away, on August 11.

Our sister station News 9 sat down with the candidates to talk about the important issues for voters.

Republican Derrick Van Orden is facing off against Jessi Ebben in the primary. Van Orden is a retired Navy Seal. He said his experience in the military makes him a proven leader.

When asked about the Wisconsin mask mandate, Van Orden said, "when the government orders someone to wear something inside their own personal property, that's a violation of property rights."

When it comes to the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Orden said it's not time yet for a second stimulus pacakge.

"How about we actually fully implement the first stimulus plan before we get on to the next one? But if we are going to spend more money that we don't have, it needs to be allocated towards businesses so that they can reopen and we can restart the economy," Van Orden said.

The candidate also talked about his plan to help Wisconsin farmers if elected.

"I would ask to be on the Ag committee... what I'm going to do is, I'm going to go to congress and I'm going to work on the farm bill and fix it," he said.

Those living in the 7th congressional district will find that primary on their ballots. Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany are running uncontested in that race.

To see what will be on your ballot you can visit myvotewi.gov

