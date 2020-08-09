One-on-one with Jessi Ebben

(WAOW) -- The 3rd congressional district primary is under a week away, on August 11.

Our sister station News 9 sat down with the candidates to talk about the important issues for voters.

Jessi Ebben is facing off against Derrick Van Orden in the Republican primary. Currently Ebben works in public relations for a health care organization.

When asked about mask mandates and safer-at-home orders as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ebben said she was against them and called them "an infringement on our personal liberties."

Ebben said wearing a mask should be left up to each individual.

As the federal government works to reach an agreement on a second COVID-19 stimulus package, Ebben hopes liability coverage is included.

"With the first stimulus package what was missed, and is now hopefully going to be included in the next on as they work through it, is liability coverage for those businesses, universities, schools, non-profits. That they have protection if there is a case that occurs there," she said.

Ebben also said she would like to see a focus on reopening schools in the next stimulus package.

The republican candidate also talked about supporting Wisconsin farmers and her desire to get on the House agriculture committee if elected. Ebben said she is a supporter of trade deals like the USMCA.

Those living in the 7th congressional district will find that primary on their ballots. Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany are running uncontested in that race.

To see what will be on your ballot you can visit myvotewi.gov

