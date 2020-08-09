Puerto Ricans, upset at botched primary, demand answers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Ricans are demanding answers after botched primaries forced officials to reschedule voting at centers lacking ballots, an unprecedented decision being called a blow to the U.S. territory’s democracy.The island’s elections commission remained silent as anger and embarrassment spread across Puerto Rico on Monday, one day after hundreds of voters were turned away from shuttered centers that for unknown reasons received ballots several hours late or never received them.It was the first time primaries have been rescheduled and led many to worry that it has cracked Puerto Ricans’ confidence in their government and could affect the outcome of upcoming November general elections.