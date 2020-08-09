Teaming up to create new Bluffside Apple Brandy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local meets local! A recent collaboration between Hoch Orchard & Gardens in La Crescent and the La Crosse Distilling Company is going to hit the shelves soon.

Their creation, a barrel aged apple brandy, and they're calling it the "Bluffside Apple Brandy." It started in 2018 when Hoch Orchard pressed and fermented its own cider on site. From there, they brought it to the distillery to be distilled and then aged in old bourbon barrels. Now 2 years later, the distillery is ready to bottle some of it as a limited release.

Co-Owner of the La Crosse Distilling Company Chad Staehly says this brandy is one of a kind. "Brandy is traditionally created from grapes, but they do make apple brandy. Considering that we're here in apple country we really felt like we wanted to produce an apple based brandy.," said Staehly.

Staehly also said that everything they do at the distillery starts with being farmer forward. Both he and Hoch Orchard owner Harry Hoch agree that some of the best products come from our own back yard.

"With the distillery being right here in La Crosse, right in this region, we really get to have the terroir, the flavor of the land as opposed to them just buying organic apples or organic juice from wherever they can get it, this really represents the region," said Hoch.

This is the first time the distillery has created a brandy, and they said this will be a yearly release as they get more fermented cider from the Hoch's.

This brandy is to ultimately celebrate La Crosse Distilling Company's second birthday and will be available towards the end of the month once they bottle it. There is a special birthday party the distillery is hosting, including an outdoor drive in concert. You can find that information here.