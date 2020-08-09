Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — For four months everything was virtual: the modeling and speech classes, the make-up courses and the emotional support session via videoconference. And when eight contestants vying to be Miss Nicaragua did finally start in-person practices they did so with masks covering their faces. On Saturday night, there were portable handwashing stations and doctors taking temperatures. Organizer Karen Celebertti, herself a former local beauty queen, said they had to “reinvent” the pageant to pull it off. The novel coronavirus arrived in March just days after contestants were selected. The pageant was delayed from May to August to develop protocols that would allow contestants to compete safely.